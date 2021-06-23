The members of the Wahkon City Council took care of business at their monthly meeting on June 14, listening to local grievances, being updated on certain city projects and addressing several issues concerning this summer’s upcoming Wahkon Days celebration.
The Council was updated by representatives of their engineering firm on the storm water management plan being implemented. According to Rachel Pichelmann of SEH, Inc., their engineering firm had cited at least 12 places throughout the city that would “need attention” as far as dealing with potential storm water runoff.
Another engineer present at the meeting encouraged the city to promote individual citizens to take advantage of programs that are available which could aid in water and erosion matters due to storm water. An open house is in the planning stages that would welcome Wahkon citizens to view what has been done so far with regard to dealing with storm water throughout the city.
Isle Fire Chief David Miller presented an update on a fire and safety inspection he and the state fire marshal conducted of the 18 units of the Wahkon Apartment complex located near downtown. Results of this inspection led to at least 14 fire code violations.
Miller claimed he would be “keeping an eye on the situation” with regard to the 60 days in which the owner of this complex was expected to rectify the 14 violations.
The Council also noted that their community does not, at this time, have an ordinance in place that would deal with enforcing fire-code violations in an apartment complex, so they were going to defer to their legal council for advice about what to do about possible ordinance enforcement.
Meanwhile, the Council went on record saying they would be willing to work with the apartment owner, realizing it would be near to impossible to address all 14 code violations during the next 60 days.
The Council voted unanimously to accept an ordinance prohibiting short-term vacation rentals in town, and also voted to accept a resolution approving language revisions for the publication of this ordinance. The vacation rental ordinance is on file for perusal at the Wahkon City Hall.
With regard to this issue, vacation rental owner Brian Lee of Wahkon was given three minutes at an open forum part of the meeting to state his case for reviewing the latest ordinance. He expressed disappointment with the city council’s vote prohibiting short-term vacation rentals and even calling their decision “irresponsible,” saying in part that 99 percent of those running these sorts of rentals can make it work and regulating it (not banning it) makes it work for everyone.
Among the ideas Lee presented for future review were having a seven-day rental minimum and enforcing “quiet hours.”
He compared those who run short-term vacation rentals to those same businesses in Isle, saying that “lake shore here is no different than Isle’s,” and that regulating it (not banning it) would make more sense.
Since the ordinance passed by the Council is just a one-year pact, there is a good chance this same issue will find its way back on the agenda of future council meetings.
Owners of several residences near the point of Wahkon Bay shared with the Council concerns they have about drainage problems that have occurred on their land during high-water periods. The two were seeking advice and ideas as to what could be done to alleviate their land drainage difficulties.
Several suggestions to help alleviate those problems came forth from those in the audience, including from the engineers who were on hand who are currently dealing with the storm water situations in town.
The two citizens thanked those who put forth ideas to help them with their problems.
Issues concerning parking and traffic in the area of the alleyway behind Mugg’s of Mille Lacs bistro were bantered around by the Council, and the matter was hoped to be addressed with the addition of new sign-age directing traffic to parking areas, where the egresses were around Mugg’s, and speed limits in the area.
Preparations for the 2021 Wahkon Days scheduled for August 20, 21 and 22 were discussed. At one time, in the absence of a Wahkon Civic Association, several area clubs or organizations were considering hosting the end-of-summer event, but those ventures fell through, leaving the onus for conducting the celebration to several private citizens and businesses in town with some events supported by the City of Wahkon.
Councilwoman Brenda Buck, as a private citizen, has volunteered to chair this year’s Wahkon Days, and discussion at the meeting centered around insurance issues with the 3-day event, whether or not to host a parade and other logistic concerns.
The Council gave their go-a-head to having a grand parade on Saturday, but the time of the parade was yet to be decided.
Other events in the planning stages for Wahkon Days included hosting a kids fishing contest, having a community picnic in the city public park and the possibility of having a farmers market set up shop in town on Sunday.
