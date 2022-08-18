A harbinger of the closing of the summer season around Mille Lacs is the annual Wahkon Days celebration, this year scheduled for Aug. 19-21 (with the treasure hunt starting Wednesday, Aug. 17). The city of Wahkon operates without a formal civic association, so local businesses and this year Ashly Hughes of “Go Savvy Social” have taken on the responsibilities of organizing this event, with the blessing of the city council which gave the OK for many of the festivities at their August meeting.
Among the council’s main edicts included closing of certain streets for various activities and waiving the city noise ordinance, giving the OK for the bands scheduled for outdoor shows. A list of the three-day activities will appear in the area shopper (the Bargain Hunter) and in the Mille Lacs Messenger, on page 13.
Other matters attended to by the council at the August meeting included their OK to a preliminary plan submitted by MNDOT for the 2026 reconfiguring of Main Street in downtown Wahkon.
City engineer Dave Blommel presented a visual which showed the proposed plan for the new configuration of Highway 27 which runs directly through downtown. The visual showed graphically the wider streets (three lanes including two 11-foot driving lanes with a middle and an 11-foot turn lane in the middle) that runs through the four blocks of downtown, along with parking and sidewalk areas and expanded entrances to downtown businesses. This amended, preliminary plan took into account input to MNDOT from the council and area citizens. The council gave their approval to this preliminary plan.
Also attending the meeting was Danie Powell, a local resident representing DANIEGEOPRODUCTIONS, who has been charged by the council to come up with some plans for expanding and updating the city’s web page. Powell’s presentation assured the council that the new version of the web page would be “easier to navigate” and “user friendly.” The council was impressed with her sample template that she said would be an addition to the present site and hopefully would be at very little or no cost to the city.
The council also accepted their zoning commission’s amended ordinance having to do with fences, commercial signs and carports within the city limits. City Zoning Administrator Jake Huebsch advised the council that this new amended ordinance would “make things a little cleaner.” A copy of that ordinance is available for perusal at city hall.
The council accepted a total of $4,050 from 17 donors who funded the Fourth of July fireworks presentation.
Just before adjournment, the floor was given to local Brian Lee in the open forum portion of the meeting. Lee respectfully asked the council if they had or ever considered having an economic development plan for the city? Members of the council replied that there were several road blocks to considering major economic development in the city since they have limited space and a lack of adequate water within the city limits needed for most big-time businesses.
The council did consider Lee’s suggestion of forming an “informal” group which could meet to brainstorm ideas along the lines of economic development.
From Karrie Roeschlein, Wahkon City Clerk:
The city can no longer financially support the annual Wahkon Days event due to state rules for spending taxpayer’s money. Both the city auditor and attorney have advised that another organization and/or local businesses take over the event. With this in mind, Wahkon Inn and Muggs of Mille Lacs have stepped up in their efforts to continue music entertainment at their own cost for the last few years! PLEASE be conscious that your local businesses are doing this for their community, and it should not detrimentally affect their bottom line. The city respectfully asks attendees to not bring in their own beverages but instead show your support to not only them, but the continuation of the event into the future, by purchasing beverages. Thanks for your support, and thank you local businesses for supporting this wonderful end of summer annual event!
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
