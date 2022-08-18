Danie Powell

Danie Powell, who has been hired by the City of Wahkon to update and improve the look of the City website, showed the Council, at their August meeting, a prototype of what the new site may look like.

 Photo by Bob Statz

A harbinger of the closing of the summer season around Mille Lacs is the annual Wahkon Days celebration, this year scheduled for Aug. 19-21 (with the treasure hunt starting Wednesday, Aug. 17). The city of Wahkon operates without a formal civic association, so local businesses and this year Ashly Hughes of “Go Savvy Social” have taken on the responsibilities of organizing this event, with the blessing of the city council which gave the OK for many of the festivities at their August meeting. 

Among the council’s main edicts included closing of certain streets for various activities and waiving the city noise ordinance, giving the OK for the bands scheduled for outdoor shows. A list of the three-day activities will appear in the area shopper (the Bargain Hunter) and in the Mille Lacs Messenger, on page 13.

