If one were looking for controversy at a local city council meeting, the past few monthly Wahkon Council get-togethers would have been a bust.
The March meeting lasted all of 13 minutes with little or no angst, as was the last meeting on April 11 which was adjourned in less than an hour.
This is not to say the Council didn’t get some business taken care of and some issues discussed. The Council passed two resolutions: one that chose to adopt the Standard Allowance Available under the Revenue Loss Provision of the Corona virus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund. This simply meant that the city would accept the remainder of the just shy of $24,000 earmarked for city projects under this federal funding act. So far, half of that funding has been spent on redesigning the heating and air-conditioning systems for the city hall. Other projects in consideration for this incoming money are installation of a new web site for the city and some Main Street DOT Projects set for 2025.
Another resolution passed by the Council was to get in line for some possible grant money from the Minnesota National Scenic Byways Program which could go toward improving signage around the city and possibly helping with local sewer projects.
The Council also discussed several scenarios with regard to the City-Sponsored Fourth of July Fireworks display in Wahkon Bay. Discussion, as in every year, centered around safety issues for the general public who are watching the display, along with funding and insuring the event.
The Council, which has a vendor policy in place for those who wish to use city-owned property on Main Street Wahkon, discussed the possibility of allowing certain “specialty food trucks or vendors” to set up shop. “We certainly would not want to allow any food vendors that would compete with our fine eating places in town,” said Wahkon mayor Ronda Bjornson.
The Council wished to get the word out to Wahkon citizens that the annual Sally Doran Memorial Wahkon Clean Up Day is scheduled for Saturday, June 4, from 8-11 a.m. Wahkon city property owners may bring items they wish to get rid of to the City Hall parking lot for free disposal.
There are some restrictions as to how many items may be brought for free and what items are acceptable and which ones are not. For instance, the first TV and/or computer monitor will be accepted for free, but additional items of that nature will be charged the actual disposal rate of $30 per item. Acceptable items include: household appliances, dry paint cans, TVs, computers and components, tires, oil filters, mattresses, box springs and chairs, propane tanks #20 and other miscellaneous household items. Items not accepted include: All gas and/or serval refrigerators, wet paint/varnish cans, grass, leaves or brush, railroad ties, fluorescent bulbs, ballasts, cement, hazardous materials and household garbage.
The Council wish to remind the general public that the issues of short-term rentals is scheduled for discussion at the council meeting on May 9.
