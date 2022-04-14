While many small-town business districts throughout the state are shriveling up, giving way to big-box stores in larger cities, there is one small-town commerce area around Mille Lacs that is experiencing a revival of sorts — that town is Wahkon. “The number of businesses in our town have actually doubled over the past year,” said Main Street business owner, Hans Woelfle
Indeed. A survey of what has happened to the three-block business area of this town of 206 residents located along Hwy. 27 on Mille Lacs’ south side is something short of amazing.
Where 12 months ago at least six store-fronts in Wahkon were abandoned, no fewer than three have hung out their shingles and several more have made major additions to their places of business.
East of Main Street
The east side of Main Street has seen the most activity of late, including:
“Muggs of Mille Lacs”:
This local sports bar and restaurant has devoted a substantial amount of money over the year into remodeling and repurposing not only the outside but also the inside of their establishment.
They completely revamped the parking lot area creating an outside eating patio complete with piped in music, fireplace and perfect outdoor ambiance. They also added a screened-in porch which will come in handy for spring, summer and fall crowds.
Inside, the entire food preparation area has been retrofitted with state of the art, brand new deep fryers, grills and refrigeration appliances, the bar is in the process of being re-configured, brand new flooring has been installed as well as more space added for dining.
Add to that, the menu is in the process of being tweaked with the help of their new chef, Chad.
“Sweet Baby Cakes of Mille Lacs”:
What would inspire Melissa Olftad, a woman with a medical degree working as a physician’s assistant on the island of Kauai the past 11 years, to leave that lifestyle and move back to Minnesota, her place of birth? “To be closer to my daughter and grandchildren,” Olftad said.
But there was one caveat in her decision to pull up stakes and move to Minnesota — “I told my daughter I would come back home only if I could find a place to start a bakery, because baking has long been a passion of mine,” Olftad claims.
She found that place to start her bakery in downtown Wahkon, where, for the past few months she has leased a quaint spot on Main Street, decorated the inside with comfortable surroundings for casual gathering and began selling her homemade breads and pastries.
Olftad said, “my husband Chad found work cheffing at Muggs just next door and we are renting a place just a few doors down the road, so that part is working out well for both of us.”
Melissa is certified to bake her goods in her home site in Wahkon, then transports her the goodies to her downtown shop.
So far Olftad said she has been more than satisfied with the positive response to her product and support from the Mille Lacs community, saying, “The people of Wahkon have been fabulous. Many are regular customers and many weekends I have sold out my product, which is all good.”
Melissa plans on being open Thursdays-Sundays in the coming months.
As for now, she is putting the finishing touches on finding a logo and a bigger sign for her business and as for being close to her extended family, “they live in the Twin Cities suburbs so it is very convenient for Chad and me to keep in touch.”
“Keller Williams Realty Professionals”:
Since building a reputable realty business in the Mille Lacs area for the past eight years, Hans Woelfle recently rented one of a three-unit complex on Main Street, Wahkon, which is now home to his office.
Woelfle has nothing but good things to say about that choice, saying, “It was a great move, and I am happy to bring more business to Wahkon.
Since moving into the tri-plex, two more tenants have joined Woelfle, renting the space in the other two units — one as a craft store called “Copper Fox” and the other as a living residence which is also the licensed bakery for the goods sold at “Sweet Baby Cakes” just a few stores down the block.
What was for a while three empty spaces, is now home for three viable tenants, which is good for the entire look and success of Wahkon’s business district.
“Copper Fox”:
“Copper Fox,” located in the middle unit of a triplex building on Main Street, is owned and operated by Steve and Wendy Jensen and Jenna Bauer.
The Jensens have owned the triplex of which Copper Fox resides for nearly five years, and, with the help of realtor Hans Woelfle, all three units of the building are now spoken for.
Copper Fox is a gift shop that features clothing and boutique-like goods for the entire family.
Bauer said of their experience so far, “locals really support us up here and we’ve had lots of tourists drop by as well, especially on weekends.”
Starting in April, the shop will be open Thursdays through Sundays.
West of Main Street
As for the west side of Main Street Wahkon, “Wahkon Inn” has been the mainstay of commerce longer than most any other establishment in town.
Rather than rest on their laurels, Wahkon Inn owner Tom Remer decided to upgrade and rearrange his bistro which has turned out to be a big hit with the community so far.
Remer started by gutting much of the front part of his establishment, reconfiguring his bar and relocating his off sale liquor sales to open up twice the dining space he previously had. This, combined with his spacious back hall dining room which can accommodate larger gatherings, makes Wahkon Inn one of the largest eating facilities in the area.
And what about the three currently commercially abandoned buildings on the east side of Main Street owned by the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe?
Mille Lacs Corporate Ventures (MLCV) has recently completed a feasibility study concerning the possibility of building a Mille Lacs Tribal Economy Business Incubator program in the region, and has met with Wahkon City Council leaders to share ideas about starting some commercial enterprises in those buildings.
One good news result on this front is that, recently money has become available for developing such commercial ventures in those Band-owed buildings.
The Wahkon business district is definitely becoming a “destination” for locals and visitors alike.
