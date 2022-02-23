With barely a quorum present, Wahkon Mayor Ronda Bjornson called to order the February meeting of the Wahkon City Council.
Three issues came to the floor during the brief meeting. The Council spent considerable time discussing the ensuing reconstruction of the heating system for the Wahkon City Hall, and concluded they needed to replace the furnace only after reviewing two of the four bids submitted for the project.
Later, public works supervisor Jake Weinriech reported on the circumstances surrounding the Feb. 2 force-main waste-water break at the city’s holding pond site. Weinriech was recovering from an illness at the time and had to rely on help from the Minnesota Rural Water Association. Luckily, MRWA’s Joe Janson came to the rescue and was on hand to coordinate the repair. There was no interruption to the waste-water flow in the city with this rupture.
Finally, the city mayor asked for any concerns from the audience, when Brian Lee stood up to voice his request that the city revisit their “short-term vacation rental” ordinance.
Lee has a VRBO property in the city of Wahkon, and with the new ordinance which was enacted within the past year, he is not allowed to run that business in the city limits.
Those few Councilmen present were in no position to act on Lee’s request, but promised to look into what other counties are doing with regard to such rentals and will ask for area input on the issue at a subsequent council meeting.
