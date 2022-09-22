Wahkon city council

Presenting their case

A Wahkon couple wished to dicuss vacating a portion of Broadway Avenue in order to build an addition to their cabin without disturbing a burial mound in the area.

 Photo by Bob Statz

Oftentimes the agendas of small-town city council meetings are rife with local citizens asking the council to consider variances or special rulings for their properties or businesses. On the agenda for the Sept. 12 meeting of the Wahkon City Council were several of these sorts of requests: one concerning a complaint that surfaced over problems with a party renting a VRBO in town, and another concerning a person who wanted the city to grant changes to his property line so he could remodel his home and at the same time not disturb Indian mounds nearby. 

City councils have ordinances that cover most issues concerning those requests, but to make sure they are not setting a precedent by granting variances to their ordinances, councils will often defer to advice from their attorneys and/or seek to amend their ordinances in accordance with what other cities have done in that regard. Deferring to their attorneys and tabling any action until after the upcoming election were the routes the council took in dealing with the several ordinance-related requests and January 2023,looks like the next time the Council will deal with those issues.

