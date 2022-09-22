Oftentimes the agendas of small-town city council meetings are rife with local citizens asking the council to consider variances or special rulings for their properties or businesses. On the agenda for the Sept. 12 meeting of the Wahkon City Council were several of these sorts of requests: one concerning a complaint that surfaced over problems with a party renting a VRBO in town, and another concerning a person who wanted the city to grant changes to his property line so he could remodel his home and at the same time not disturb Indian mounds nearby.
City councils have ordinances that cover most issues concerning those requests, but to make sure they are not setting a precedent by granting variances to their ordinances, councils will often defer to advice from their attorneys and/or seek to amend their ordinances in accordance with what other cities have done in that regard. Deferring to their attorneys and tabling any action until after the upcoming election were the routes the council took in dealing with the several ordinance-related requests and January 2023,looks like the next time the Council will deal with those issues.
In other action, the council gave permission for the Wahkon Area Vision Effusion program (WAVE) to leave the umbrella of the city council to become a 501C6 Non-profit organization. The council granted that request with one caveat: deciding what to do with the WAVE funds that are currently in the city coffers. Councilman Tony Button requested that the veterans funds earned through the WAVE program remain with the city.
The council granted liquor license requests to Habeck’s Bar & Grill LLC, the corporation which is currently planning on purchasing “Wahkon Inn.”
The council next considered adopting a more detailed and enforceable “blight” ordinance: an ordinance which tends to deal with blight problems around the city, including messy yards, etc. When last passed by the council in 2004, the Minnesota Basic Code (MBC) that dealt with blight ordinances had several sections omitted or removed, causing issues for enforcement. Mayor Ronda Bjornson recently attended an Isle City Council meeting with Wahkon’s approval, and listened as the Isle Council approved moving forward with a contract utilizing Isle’s police department to issue tickets to those properties not in compliance with their blight ordinance.
It was agreed upon by both Isle’s Council and Wahkon’s mayor that having similar blight requirements would be useful to Isle’s police department, hoping that Isle law enforcement will help Wahkon with enforcement of any blight code when issuing tickets through the State system. Isle’s attorney worked on solidifying that city’s blight code and mayor Bjornson suggested that, since Isle’s attorney already worked on the new code, that adopting theirs might be an easy transition for Wahkon to update theirs. The Wahkon Council agreed to meet with Isle’s attorney at their October meeting in preparation for full review of the code in 2023.
