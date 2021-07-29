Although there are no definitive records as to exactly when the Wahkon Veterans Park on the shores of Wahkon Bay was first dedicated, 2021 was recently chosen as its 100th anniversary.
Nearly 200 visitors, honored guests and Mille Lacs locals gathered in the Wahkon Veterans Park on Saturday, May 29 to “rededicate” this venerable area. The program was dubbed a “Walk to Honor” Memorial Day Service.
On hand to help with the ceremonies were Wahkon Mayor, Ronda Bjornson, area state representative Sondra Erickson, Wahkon Area Vision Effusion (WAVE) chair Tony Button, along with members of the Isle and Onamia area Honor Guards.
Bjornson began the ceremony welcoming those present with these words: “As mayor of ‘our little town that does it big’, I want to say thank you for being here and thank you to all of our veterans. We are here because of you.”
Bjornson also said she was thankful to the many volunteers who have kept the veteran’s park “looking so beautiful” and she paid special recognition to her predecessor, the late Sandy Reichel, whom she said must be “smiling down on us all right now as I know how passionate she was of our veterans park.
Button then spoke in part with these words: We are here today to honor our heroes, to remember their achievements, their courage and their dedication, and to say thank you for their sacrifices…We stand in the midst of patriots and their families and friends of those who have nobly served.”
Button then referred to the national holiday, saying, “Today, people throughout the country will gather to remember, to honor and to pay gratitude to those who have served our country. Our gathering (here in Wahkon) is just one small spark in the flame of pride that burns across the nation today and every day. It is one small way we can honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice so that we can live in freedom.”
The names of over 200 men and women who are honored in the Veterans Park were then read aloud before the Honor Guards presented a 21-gun salute and taps were played.
Those who wish to visit the 100-year old Wahkon Veterans Park can walk among memorable, engraved paving stones with names of individuals and families from the area who have been part of the legacy of those who have served in the Armed Forces over the past 10 decades.
There is also a granite memorial bench dedicated to those who have served, and the park features quiet tranquility as one takes in a grand view of Lake Mille Lacs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.