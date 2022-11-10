Ask Wahkon resident and City Councilor Tony Button how he ended up in this small town on the side of Mille Lacs Lake and he will just say it was a “journey.”
Indeed. The eldest of six children with a dad whose work took him around the world, Button says that while growing up he seldom could call home, home for more than a couple years because of his father’s geographical exploits. But, after graduating high school in the early 1970s, Button started on his own father-like journey when he enlisted in what was to become a 26-year career in the Army that took him to military stations around the nation and the world.
As fate would have it, in the early 2000s, while stationed in the Twin Cities and getting ready to retire, a buddy of Button invited him and his wife to join him as a resident near one of the largest lakes in Minnesota, and since 2008 the Buttons have been homeowners in Wahkon.
Not one to sit around in retirement, Button soon dove into area projects where he saw a need for improvement. One of those areas he chose to tackle was the condition of Wahkon City Park, especially the part which was devoted to honoring the military men and women from the region.
“Back in 2010, all there was in the park was a weatherworn piece of plywood that read, ‘Wahkon Veterans Park’ along with a very old veterans plaque that read ‘Roll of Honor to Our Boys’ dating back to around WWI with the names of 40 men who had enlisted in an Army Reserve Unit around 1917-18,” Button recalls.
Soon, the Wahkon immigrant was busy helping form an organization that would improve this park setting, working through the city council, the area veterans associations and finding ways of fundraising for his plan. “I guess the park was supposed to be devoted half to the city and half to the vets, with a stone bridge separating the two,” Button said.
Today, 12 years since development started on renovating the park, the veterans portion of the area contains these amenities: A six-sided obelisk, with each side devoted to a branch of the armed services; paving stones inlayed in a path with the names of area service members, past, present and future embossed in the stones; the “Roll of Honor to Our Boys” plaque; a flag pole; a handsome granite park bench devoted to POW/MIA causes; and a gazebo, which was donated years ago by a local family and is used as a resting place for those who frequent the park. All these additions to a park that decades ago had just a plywood sign, a 100-year old plaque and some open space on the edge of Wahkon Bay.
Button would be the first to admit he is not solely responsible for the additions to the Veterans Park, but those who have dealt with him over the years, know his heart and energy has propelled many of the improvements since he came to the area.
“His passion for veterans is evident with all the work he has done over the years to improve our veterans park,” said Wahkon City Clerk Karrie Roeschlein. “And when he does a project, he is all in,” Roeschlein continued. “We on the city council feel fortunate that we’ve been able to tap into his work ethic and knowledge.”
Currently, Button is working on a special project close to his heart: that is the restoration and repositioning of the ”Roll of Honor to Our Boys” plaque. “I thought it was about time to spruce up this old relic and set it in a new mount in its place at the center of our Veterans Park,” Button said. Button found some cleaner that took the centry-old tarnish off the plaque revealing the 40 names from the past and he is having it mounted on a Minnesota Northstar Black Granite base which will be reset in the park when the project is finished, hopefully by next spring. He also has plans to have each of the 40 names on that plaque etched into paving stones leading to the newly-installed and refurbished plaque.
Button has one request from the general public — if anyone knows the story line around any of the names on this plaque (listed elsewhere on this page), please contact him either at City Hall where he is a councilor or by his e-mail at amb7177@aol.com.
