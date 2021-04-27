Maria and Jay are active, engaging, and energetic kids! They are maturing quickly, but still maintain a joy and playfulness that they pour into every experience. They are sweet, funny, kind, and both have incredibly unique personalities.
Maria 14, is awesome at sharing her feelings and being respectful to adults (even if she is a bit sassy and full of jokes). She loves playing both card games and board games and is a patient teacher when showing you how to play. Maria is vibrant and very athletic. She often climbs trees and uses her long legs to her advantage. Maria is also a jokester and has a great sense of humor!
Jay 12, has a gentle personality and cares deeply for the people in his life. He is artistic, athletic, and quite entertaining. Jay taught himself to play the piano and now plays two other instruments. Jay likes to be active and enjoys hands on activities even if it is helping out with a repair project around the house or helping with the garden. Jay is fluent in Spanish and also loves music and dancing. He can be quiet at first but is very talkative once he is comfortable and will flood you with questions. He has made a number of meaningful friendships at his school. In his downtime he doesn’t mind kicking back and playing a video game or watching a good show on TV.
Maria and Jay would do well in an experienced two parent home that has the ability to navigate various resources. They thrive with 1:1 attention and would like an active family who can enjoy their active energy, and still find time to be cozy and enjoy quiet time together.
If you would like more information on adopting or fostering a Minnesota waiting child, please e-mail info@mnadopt.org or call 612-861-7115.
