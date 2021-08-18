Ethan,13, has a love for gospel music and baking! Along with listening to gospel music at church, he enjoys watching an old reality TV show about singers called “Sunday Best.” Ethan also loves making cookies and sweet treats to share with everyone. When he’s not singing or baking, he loves watching “The Descendants,” “Winx” or “Frozen.” Ethan also really enjoys going to school; he especially loves when they get to cook at school, too! Ethan can be quiet at first but once he gets to know people, he loves making people laugh by telling jokes or “pranking” them. Ethan needs a family who can provide a lifelong commitment to him. Following adoption, he will also need to maintain contact with his siblings.
If you would like more information on adopting or fostering a Minnesota waiting child, please e-mail info@mnadopt.org or call 612-861-7115.
