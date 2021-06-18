Amber, 13, enjoys music, art, drawing, crafts, basketball, being outside, reading, and mushroom hunting. She also does very well in school. Amber is described as being an introvert who is generally quiet and reserved.
She would thrive in a home where she is afforded structure, love, and one-to-one attention. She would also benefit from having older siblings who can be positive role models for her.
If you would like more information on adopting or fostering a Minnesota waiting child, please e-mail info@mnadopt.org or call 612-861-7115.
