Bridget, 16, is an active, likable teen who can be very outgoing once she feels comfortable around you. She enjoys both playing and watching basketball especially the Golden State Warriors. She also likes watching football and is a fan of the Chicago Bears. Bridget’s favorite genre of music is rap. She is a huge fan of the rapper, Lil Baby. Bridget has an artistic side as well. She not only listens to rap, but she also writes her own rap lyrics. Some of Bridget’s favorite foods are orange chicken from Panda Express and crab legs. Bridget loves animals and would like to have a dog. Bridget would prefer to live in the city versus a rural area. Bridget would do best with a two-parent family with no other children or only older children in the home. She would thrive in a small family setting that is structured and consistent.
If you would like more information on adopting or fostering a Minnesota waiting child, please e-mail info@mnadopt.org or call 612-861-7115.
