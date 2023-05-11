walleye 21.5 inches.jpg

The prized keeper 

The slot remains 21-23 inches or one fish over 28 inches on Mille Lacs again this season. But the good news is the harvest is all season long.

 Photo by Erik Jacobson

Opening day of the walleye season is right around the corner this Saturday, May 13 and anticipation of a good opener is high here in the Mille Lacs area. Although fishing was a bit of a challenge last season with the large population of perch in the lake, and although there are still lots of perch in the lake right now, hopefully this year will not disappoint. This year is the first year since 2014 that there will be a continuous harvest season for the entire season. The slot will consist of one fish 21-23 inches long, or one over 28 inches.

Mille Lacs will be busy

