Opening day of the walleye season is right around the corner this Saturday, May 13 and anticipation of a good opener is high here in the Mille Lacs area. Although fishing was a bit of a challenge last season with the large population of perch in the lake, and although there are still lots of perch in the lake right now, hopefully this year will not disappoint. This year is the first year since 2014 that there will be a continuous harvest season for the entire season. The slot will consist of one fish 21-23 inches long, or one over 28 inches.
Mille Lacs will be busy
Mille Lacs Lake has always been a popular destination for opening weekend. Past years have brought crowded accesses and crowded spots as anglers vie for the prized walleye that the big lake has been so famous for. For many anglers, the tradition of opening day may be the only time they fish all season, but that’s how important this annual get together is.
Public accesses will undoubtedly be packed this weekend, so be prepared for the ensuing traffic. Practice good etiquette and be ready when it’s your time to use the ramp. Don’t use that opportunity to take the cover and the straps off, holding up the show. Another good thing to do prior to opener is make sure the motor will start and the batteries are charged. With the heavy traffic at the accesses, don’t make this the first time to try out your rig.
Let’s hear from the local guides
Tony Roach from Roach’s Guide Service says “I’m excited about the fisheries as a whole, and how healthy the lake is as far as the number of year classes out there. This winter was an incredible bite - much better than last winter. My barometer is always how the season before was, and that lets me know how the upcoming season should be. Last opener was a little tougher than we had been used to, but with all the year classes we saw this winter, and the great bite, I think it’s going to be an incredible opener this year.
I really do like late ice out openers because the fish are going to be shallow. I love pitching jigs and plastics or minnows in shallow water - less than 12-14 feet. It’s one of my favorite ways to fish. The late ice out keeps those fish up shallow for longer periods of time. With the clear water of spring it’s important to be quiet, get your bait away from the boat, and not spook the fish.
Sand, sand/rock combinations and the rock piles will be holding fish. I was really surprised how great the fishing was this winter, and that usually spills over to the opener.” Tony can be found at www.roachsguideservice.com or 763-226-6656.
Brad Hawthorne of Hawthorne’s Guide Service says: “This year marks my 20th year of guiding on Mille Lacs full time, and it’s a big milestone. And what I’ve learned from cold water openers is jigging and rigging is the way to go. The fish are going to remain shallow – especially the smaller males, because of the later ice out, and this will extend the shallow water jig bite. The biggest issue is going to be finding minnows to put on all these jigs we’re going to be using. With the live sonar that’s out there now, these fish are going to be targeted like they’ve never been targeted before. So we all need to be good stewards of the resource. The number one way the walleyes are going to fall is going to be a jig and minnow.
If I had to throw a dart, the fish are going to be 10 feet and shallower, use side imaging to find the pods of fish – they’re not going to be hard to find. The common areas to find them are going to be the north end sand, the Hawkbill area, and other areas where the warmer water is.
These fish are going to be going crazy. And hopefully this later ice out gives us another big year class of 2023 walleyes.” Brad can be found at: www.millelacslakeguide.com or 652-271-8600.
Dustin Monson of Hawg Hunterz Guide Service says: “There are three main presentations we will be using on opening: longline trolling crankbaits/stickbaits, casting jig/minnows or casting slip bobbers. Our efforts start at midnight looking at hard bottom areas in 5-13 feet and we will immediately begin by trolling either floating Rattlin’ Smithwick Rogues or Perfect 10 Rogues anywhere from .5 to 1.2 mph (try varying speeds until you find the most productive one).
As sunrise approaches, we’ll switch gears to jig/minnow or jig/plastic presentations and use side imaging to locate schools of fish. Typically we’re targeting close to the same depth ranges in 5-16 feet. We’ll pitch our jigs past the school, let the jigs hit bottom and retrieve in a lift-reel-drop-hit bottom-repeat method until we get smoked!
Once again, varying your speeds and jigging cadences will allow you to dial in more effective patterns to catch more fish. A 1/8 or 1/4 oz. jig will cover most situations and a Mister Twister Sassy Swimmer catches quality fish! Last resort, we’ll turn to the classic slip bobber/leech or minnow presentation and pitch down wind to inside turns, rock piles or sand flats.” Dustin can be found at www.hawghunterzguideservice.com or 320-293-2442.
Sounds like the common denominator is a jig and minnow or plastic fished in fairly shallow water. The jig has been a mainstay in the early season since it was invented, and it doesn’t look like that is going to change anytime soon. Lindy rigs and bobber set-ups are another great option as well as trolling crankbaits in the low light hours.
Night fishing
Some anglers will choose to start the season at midnight on Friday, and take advantage of the all night angling opportunity the first weekend. The 10 p.m. night ban goes into effect on Monday, May 15, so there are three nights available to anglers. Lighted bobbers and trolling crankbaits are going to be the two most popular techniques after dark.
This is generally done in shallower water and usually in the rocks and sand. Walleyes are naturally in a nocturnal mode in the spring as that’s when they do their spawning. So fishing can be fantastic – if there is enough caffeine in the boat to stay awake for it.
Day fishing
Daytime will have anglers scattered all over the lake, and with the later than average ice out this year, fish should be generally found in relatively shallow water as the water temperatures are still going to be on the chilly side.
Mille Lacs is classic for groups of boats all fishing in the same location. As they say - nothing attracts a crowd like a crowd. But at one point, it has to start with the first boat, then someone else joins, and suddenly there’s a bunch of boats all looking at each other and may or may not be catching fish.
That is one way to do it, especially if one is not very familiar with the lake – strength in numbers. On the other hand, more experienced anglers tend to want to find fish away from the crowds, after all, it is a big lake.
Electronics
With today’s electronics (and even yesterdays) it makes it pretty easy to spot fish. Whether side viewing, traditional down viewing, or now the amazing forward facing live sonar, some anglers won’t even put a line in the water without first seeing fish on the electronics first. This is more important when the fish are really scattered - like later in the year, but early in the season - and with cold water, walleyes are usually packed up and are pretty predictable in their shallow water locations.
Catch and release tips
With the tight regulations on Mille Lacs, be careful with how long the fish has the bait - quicker is better when it comes to setting the hook. Remember - most the fish that are caught will have to be released - so a gut hooked fish is bad news. In this case, it’s better to set the hook too soon and miss it, then wait too long and gut hook it. If a fish is gut hooked, simply cut the line close to the mouth and release the fish - DO NOT try to remove the hook - that is a certain death sentence.
Also, don’t let a fish to be released flop around on the carpet - that removes their protective slime, and try not to over handle them either, be ready with the camera in advance if taking a picture. And always remember - the released fish are the future.
Be safe
Make sure all the necessary safety equipment is on board. The water will be cold this weekend, so wearing a personal floatation device (PFD) is a good idea as well as having a throw device and fire extinguisher handy. And be aware of all the aquatic invasive species (AIS) laws as well regarding weeds and zebra mussels and also left over water in your boat or bait containers, as there’s sure to be representatives at the accesses checking for compliance.
With the opener just days away, there is not much time left to get ready. But taking the time up front to ready the rig, and the rods and reels, will lead to a much more pleasurable time on the water, and hopefully the big one won’t get away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.