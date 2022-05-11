Opening day of the walleye season is right around the corner this Saturday, May 14 and spirits are high here in the Mille Lacs area. Fishing the past few seasons has been very good, and although there are lots of perch in the lake right now, hopefully this year will not disappoint either. This year, for the second year in a row, there is an opener harvest season from May 14 to May 31 consisting of one fish 21-23 inches long, or one over 28 inches.
Mille Lacs will be busy. With north of one million fishing licenses sold every year in Minnesota, Mille Lacs Lake has always been one of the more popular destinations. Past years opening day has brought crowded accesses and crowded spots as anglers ply the water for the walleyes that the big lake has been so famous for. For many anglers, the tradition of opening day may be the only time they fish all season - that shows just how important this annual get together really is.
Whether actually wetting a line, or simply hanging out with family and friends and taking part of the tradition, many anglers leave on Thursday for the weekend even though the actual opener is not until Saturday – just to be sure camp is set. Campfires and camaraderie will be taking place all around the lake with excited people exchanging stories of years past. This year hopes to come off a little closer to normal, as last year people were all still digging out of the pandemic.
Night fishing
Some anglers will choose to start the season at midnight on Friday, and take advantage of the all night angling opportunity the first weekend. The 10 p.m. night ban goes into effect on Monday, May 16, so there are three nights available to anglers. Lighted bobbers and trolling crankbaits are the two most popular techniques after dark.
This is generally done in shallower water and usually in the rocks and sand. Walleyes are naturally in a nocturnal mode in the spring as that’s when they do their spawning. So fishing can be fantastic – if there is enough coffee to stay awake for it.
Day fishing
Daytime will have anglers scattered all over the lake, and with the more average ice out this year, fish should be generally found in relatively shallow water as the water temperatures are still going to be on the chilly side - and the long term forecast is not helping.
Mille Lacs is classic for groups of boats all fishing in the same location. As they say “nothing attracts a crowd like a crowd”. But at one point, it has to start with the first boat, then someone else joins, and then suddenly there’s a bunch of boats all looking at each other and may or may not be catching fish. That is one way to do it - especially if one is not very familiar with the lake - strength in numbers. On the other hand, more experienced anglers tend to want to find fish away from the crowds, after all - it is a big lake.
Electronics
With today’s electronics (and even yesterdays) it makes it pretty easy to spot fish. Whether side viewing or traditional down viewing, some anglers won’t even put a line down without first seeing fish on the electronics. This is more important when the fish are really scattered - like later in the year, but early in the season, walleyes are packed up and are pretty predictable in their locations.
Walleye locations and presentations
This year the fish should be fairly shallow as the water temps will still be on the chilly side. Pitching ⅛ - ¼ ounce jigs and minnows or tipped with plastics with a two or three foot eight pound test fluorocarbon leader should do the trick.
Rocks
Shoreline areas and shallow rock structures near shore should be good for jigs, and these structures really shine for the slip bobber as well. Anchoring up on the edge and fan casting or letting a bobber drift by in the wind are both good choices. Bobbers are especially effective at sunset and after dark as well.
A short two to three foot fluorocarbon leader is a good choice here as well. Some anglers prefer a plain hook to let the bait naturally swim. Others prefer a 1/32 - 1/16 ounce jig on the business end. The bonus with the jig is if there is a chop, the waves will move the jig up and down, while a plain hook will tend to stay more still - depending on how big the waves are.
Both of the above structures are also favorites for trolling crankbaits as well, and this really shines at night. A stick style bait or a shad style bait will both be effective moving between one and a half and two miles per hour. A perch pattern bait should get the nod.
Sand
The most popular structure on Mille Lacs for opener has to be the massive sand flats on the north side of the lake. Although there are sand areas on other parts of the lake, the north end seems to garner the most attention.
It’s hard to beat a lindy rig in the sand. Jigs can still be effective, as well as jigging raps and that style of bait, but long lining live bait on a slip sinker rig can really catch’um. A ⅛ - ¼ ounce weight, with a six to ten foot eight pound test fluorocarbon leader and a number six hook with a leech, or a number four hook with a bigger minnow is the ticket.
Drifting or moving about with the trolling motor at .6 - .8 mph is a good speed. If the wind is pushing the boat faster, consider using a drift sock or a bucket to slow the boat down. Moving too fast with a lindy rig will cause the bait to spin - and not look natural. This is a common mistake anglers make with this rig.
Catch and release tips
With the tight regulations on Mille Lacs, be careful with how long the fish has the bait - quicker is better when it comes to setting the hook. Remember - most the fish that are caught will have to be released - so a gut hooked fish is bad news. In this case, it’s better to set the hook too soon and miss it, then wait too long and gut hook it. If a fish is gut hooked, simply cut the line close to the mouth and release the fish - DO NOT try to remove the hook - that is a certain death sentence.
Also, don’t let a fish to be released flop around on the carpet - that removes their protective slime, and try not to over handle them either, be ready with the camera in advance if taking a picture. These fish are the future.
Accesses will be busy
Public accesses will no doubtedly be packed this weekend, so be prepared for the ensuing traffic. Practice good etiquette and be ready when it’s time to use the ramp. Don’t use that opportunity to take the cover and the straps off, holding up the show. Another good thing to do, prior to opener, is make sure the motor will start and the batteries are charged. With the heavy traffic at the accesses, don’t make this the first time to try out the rig.
Be safe
Make sure all the necessary safety equipment is on board. The water is still plenty cold so wearing a personal floatation device (PFD) is a good idea as well as having a throw device and fire extinguisher handy. And be aware of all the aquatic invasive species (AIS) laws as well regarding weeds and zebra mussels and also left over water in your boat or bait containers, as there’s sure to be representatives at the accesses checking for compliance on this.
With the opener just days away, there is not much time left to get ready. But taking the time up front to ready the rig, and the rods and reels, will lead to a much more pleasurable time on the water, and hopefully the big one won’t get away.
