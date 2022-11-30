Wally Finn

Ice fishing is upon us on many of the smaller lakes and the lakes up further north of here. With that said, the DNR is doing a webinar on snotrockets, OK. I apologize, northern pike, or to some, great northern pike. Should be a very informative event if you’re interested in filling some brain space. Sorry for the short notice, but here’s what they have to say about it:

The DNR invites people interested in fishing, wildlife and outdoor skills to tune in to upcoming webinars that will discuss outdoor opportunities at Minnesota state parks and fishing for northern pike.

