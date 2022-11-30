Wally Finn

Ice fishing is upon us on many of the smaller lakes and the lakes up further north of here. With that said, the DNR is doing a webinar on snotrockets, OK. I apologize, northern pike, or to some, great northern pike. Should be a very informative event if you’re interested in filling some brain space. Sorry for the short notice, but here’s what they have to say about it:
The DNR invites people interested in fishing, wildlife and outdoor skills to tune in to upcoming webinars that will discuss outdoor opportunities at Minnesota state parks and fishing for northern pike.
The webinar is at noon Wednesday, Nov. 30. Bethany Bethke, DNR fisheries research scientist and coordinator of the Northern Pike Technical Committee, will talk about one of the top predators in Minnesota lakes. Bethke also will discuss recent northern pike research and harvest regulations that are improving northern pike fishing in Minnesota. The webinar will wrap up with simple tips people can use to catch northern pike through the ice this winter.
Additionally, people can now register for a winter lineup of webinars that continues through February. Winter webinars will cover rabbit hunting, training a puppy to be a hunting dog, snowmobiling, sturgeon fishing, camp planning and cooking, ice fishing for trout, shed antler hunting, dog sledding, Minnesota mussels, burbot fishing, bald eagles, and fire-starting.
The webinars are part of the DNR’s Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series. They are free but registration is required. More information is available on the outdoor skills and stewardship page of the DNR website (mndnr.gov/Discover).
If you do get out looking for early ice it goes without saying to be extra careful as no ice is safe ice according to the DNR. Bring your safety devices and I hope not to see you below the ice in my neighborhood.
