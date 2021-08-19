The big lake has been pretty quiet on the muskie front so far this year. My friends and I heard of a couple big ones caught back in June, but since then, they’ve been quite elusive. But one thing I do know is August is a great month to catch a trophy muskie.
Come August, and especially late August, there is usually a break in the hot weather of summer, and the nights tend to cool down. Fun fact: Did you know that July is the only month it has not snowed in Minnesota? So that means it has snowed in August.
Those first cool downs after the hot weather of July can trigger muskies to head back shallow after hanging out in the deeper cooler water during the higher water temperatures of midsummer.
Topwaters, bucktails and swimbaits always shine in shallow water and definitely get the nod here. If the shallows are void of fish then the next best place is the deep weedline or the deep edge of the rocks. The deeper water will open up the bait selection a little more where plastics, jerkbaits and crankbaits can also be explored. Rock reefs are also a great option as summer progresses and more and more fish move further out in the lake.
Late summer is a great time to catch (and hopefully release) a big muskie. Remember: handle with care; just because they’re big does not mean they’re tough. Big muskies are very fragile and are a finite resource and take a long time to grow to trophy size. Also the minimum size limit to harvest (keep) in Minnesota is 54 inches.
Loose lines and tight lips,
Wally
