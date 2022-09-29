Well, if you haven’t heard already, the repercussions of the big Major League Fishing Bass Pro Tour event are surfacing. As cool as it was to put the Mille Lacs area back in the spotlight for its amazing bass fishery, there were some problems that impacted the area. One of the things that is hard to believe is the fact that the tournament director – and subsequently the anglers – didn’t know the rules for angling here in Minnesota and were live-streaming anglers obviously fishing two lines. Except for ice fishing, where two lines are allowed, anglers are only allowed one line during the open water season.
One would expect more professionalism from a tournament of this caliber. Or, one may ask: Is Minnesota out of step with the many other states that do allow multiple lines? All of the surrounding states allow multiple lines, including to the east in Wisconsin where anglers can fish up to three lines a piece all year long.
Also, to add insult to injury, the pro anglers seemingly had no regard for the aquatic invasive species laws we have here as well. There were numerous reports of anglers pulling out of the access with weeds on their trailers with no effort to clean them off.
Now, if they were just going to go back in to Mille Lacs that would be one thing, but rumor has it the anglers were fishing other lakes in the area while they were here, taking advantage of the great fishing in some of the many surrounding lakes as well. So that’s unacceptable. And as usual, ignorance is no excuse for breaking the law.
Hopefully in the future there will be more communication from the powers that be to each other so this won’t repeat itself. Like always, this is just one fish’s opinion, but I still have to swim here.
