Wally Finn

Well, if you haven’t heard already, the repercussions of the big Major League Fishing Bass Pro Tour event are surfacing. As cool as it was to put the Mille Lacs area back in the spotlight for its amazing bass fishery, there were some problems that impacted the area. One of the things that is hard to believe is the fact that the tournament director – and subsequently the anglers  – didn’t know the rules for angling here in Minnesota and were live-streaming anglers obviously fishing two lines. Except for ice fishing, where two lines are allowed, anglers are only allowed one line during the open water season.

One would expect more professionalism from a tournament of this caliber. Or, one may ask: Is Minnesota out of step with the many other states that do allow multiple lines? All of the surrounding states allow multiple lines, including to the east in Wisconsin where anglers can fish up to three lines a piece all year long.

