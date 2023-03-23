Wally Finn

I know, another big word. I had to get on the internets to see the actual definition: “Injury caused by a change in air (or water) pressure affecting typically the ears or lungs.” What this means in fish-speak is if you catch one of us in say 30 feet or more and rapidly bring us to the surface, we’re probably going to die.

If our eyes are bugged out, or if you look in our mouth and see the air bladder (looks like a balloon) sticking out of our throats – you gone and done it. It happens all the time on Lake of the Woods with little saugers in the winter. Because typically the fishing is done in 30-plus feet of water. Suspended crappies in deep lakes as well.

