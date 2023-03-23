I know, another big word. I had to get on the internets to see the actual definition: “Injury caused by a change in air (or water) pressure affecting typically the ears or lungs.” What this means in fish-speak is if you catch one of us in say 30 feet or more and rapidly bring us to the surface, we’re probably going to die.
If our eyes are bugged out, or if you look in our mouth and see the air bladder (looks like a balloon) sticking out of our throats – you gone and done it. It happens all the time on Lake of the Woods with little saugers in the winter. Because typically the fishing is done in 30-plus feet of water. Suspended crappies in deep lakes as well.
The DNR suggests to fish shallower for catch-and-release to avoid barotrauma. Now that’s a good point, because if you’re going to keep the fish it doesn’t matter. But if you’re going to release it, then it matters big time.
Here’s what the DNR says: Fish caught from deep-water environments will likely experience traumatic and deadly injuries when they are brought to the surface. Symptoms include bulging eyes, bleeding gills, gas bubbles under the skin or an expanded swim bladder that pushes the stomach out of the fish’s mouth.
Some fish species are more susceptible, such as walleye, perch, bass and crappies. If you choose to fish in water deeper than 30 feet, the ethical thing to do is keep the fish you catch and include them in your daily limit, unless there is a slot limit. Catch-and-release anglers are encouraged to fish in shallower water to maximize survival of the fish they release.
Check out this and other tips about catch-and-release fishing on the DNR website.
