Now that the walleye season is open to catch and release again (I know all you anglers would rather be able to keep some fish, but it suits my big eye balled friends and me just fine to be released) anglers can once again resume angling for their favorite Mille Lacs quarry, me!
And with that there are a number of tactics that we are susceptible to, but the bobber is probably still one of the most productive ones. Lindy rigging, bottom bouncing, spinners and deep water trolling can get it done, but sometimes the fish just want the offering hanging in their face making it easy (kind of like when they bring you humans your food to you in a restaurant, no fuss, no muss).
Bobbers will work when the fish are active, but they will also work when they’re not, when other tactics are failing to produce. The key to bobber fishing is to stay on the move. If you don’t get a bite keep moving until you find some fish. The biggest mistake I see anglers making is staying in one spot too long, because the fish were there yesterday or last week.
Staying on the move takes a lot more effort but the reward can be catching a lot more fish. And remember, don’t give the fish too long once the bobber is down or they will swallow the bait. If this happens simply cut the line close to their mouth and immediately release the fish. Do not pull the hook out of their stomach, that is a certain death sentence and will be bad walleye karma for you in the future.
Loose lines and tight lips,
Wally
