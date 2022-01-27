Now that ice fishing on the big lake is in full swing maybe it’s time to clarify a new regulation on Mille Lacs this ice fishing season regarding the famous bourbot or ellpout as we call them down here.
According to the new reg “Mille Lacs Lake winter regulations forbid the harvest of burbot (eelpout).” So that means no more 7 up boils and definitely no more discarding them on the ice.
Ellpout are a very important part of the eco system (I know, big word) down here so please be respectful to this new reg.
A recent DNR press release highlighted the slimy suckers and it went something like this:
“Jump on the burbot bandwagon! That’s right, many anglers seek out and enjoy catching burbot. These fish are known as very good table fare that can have a consistency similar to lobster. The state record burbot was a 19 pound, 10 ounce fish caught in 2016 on Lake of the Woods.
Burbot are no longer considered rough fish in the Minnesota fishing regulations and the species will be listed as a game fish in the 2022 Minnesota fishing regulations booklet available this March.
Please remember that if you are not planning to use the burbot you catch, release it for others to enjoy — the same goes for any other fish you catch. It is illegal to leave fish on the ice. Also remember to check for any special regulations that apply to burbot on the water where you’re fishing.”
And remember, if you’re fishing on Mille Lacs you have to immediately release them.
