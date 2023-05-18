Wally Finn

Wally Finn

Hey all you fisher peoples, now that the season is underway it’s a good time to remind y’all to handle fish that are to be released with care! These are the fish of the future and are very important. Here’s some tips from the DNR that make a lot of sense.

Anglers who intend to release any of the fish they catch can boost the chances those fish will survive by following best practices for catch and release:

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.