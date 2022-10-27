Wally Finn

Well peoples, fall is here and the water is getting colder. With that, the DNR (we call’um “dinner” down here – get the irony?) has put out some tips for all you’s that like to still put a boat in the water or whatnot and do whatever you humans do. So read this and be careful out there!

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds anyone whose autumn plans include spending time on or around the water to keep safety in mind. While more boating-related accidents happen during the summer, boating fatalities are higher during the cold-water season.

