For the previous five seasons anglers had to wait until December 1 to keep a walleye in the late fall/early winter. Although there have been some short harvest windows in the spring a couple times through the years, the December 1 rule change has been pretty consistent for quite a while now. The slot size just got bigger (as the 2013 class of fish grew up) of the fish anglers could harvest.
December 1 is when the new ice fishing season regulations start - but sometimes there’s still open water. I remember a few years ago there was a traffic jam at the Garrison south public access on that day to get out and fish a very small patch of open water - the rest of the lake was frozen over with thin ice. I told all my buddy’s to stay just under the ice so the boats couldn’t get to us. Lol!
But that’s how anxious anglers were to be able to keep a fish on Mille Lacs after another long spring, summer and fall of catch and release and shut downs.
This year anglers did not have to wait until that magic date. The entire fall was open to harvest for the first time in six years. From what I understand it was a successful one for the anglers that fished, and they are hoping this will become the new normal — like it used to be — sort of.
As of this writing the lake is still fish-able with some open accesses in the northwest corner of the lake, but not too many anglers are taking advantage of it, and now that the muskie season is closed it will probably be a ghost town out there. But there still is an opportunity to boat a few more walleyes before she ices up - but be careful and always wear a PFD (life jacket for you layman out there).
