When I was surfin on the high speed internets highway the other day I came across some neat info by the DNR. Lot’s of good stuff here, so if your brains bandwidth can handle a few more tips check’um out!
Minimize conflicts with bears this summer Is your yard or campsite attractive to bears? In the absence of human-created attractions, bears rely on small, scattered patches of natural foods: specific types of young green vegetation in spring, certain species of ants and ant pupae in June, berries in summer, and nuts in fall. But if bears can get access to concentrated, high-calorie, easily accessible foods around people’s homes and campsites, they are quickly enticed away from their natural food sources.
It is important to secure anything that a bear would consider food. Don’t condition bears to associate your home or campsite with an easy meal by leaving out unsecured garbage, birdseed or pet food. Learn more about how to reduce property damage, and the chance of human-bear conflicts, on the DNR website (mndnr.gov/LivingWith_Wildlife/Bears) and BearWise online resources (BearWise.org).
Get your fishing questions answered on DNR fishing webpage Anglers with fishing questions can find answers on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ fishing page (mndnr.gov/Fishing). The page answers questions like: For which species can I fish? What kind of bait is legal? What kind of fish can I keep? It also is a mobile-friendly destination for information on when, where and how to fish. Users will find links to LakeFinder, which provides maps and detailed information on lakes throughout the state, and the new StreamFinder tool that provides a description, species list, regulations and access information for trout streams throughout Minnesota. The DNR fishing page also includes an online version of Minnesota fishing regulations plus an online version of the 2022 Minnesota Fishing Regulations booklet, which is available in print anywhere DNR licenses are sold.
