Well I hope ya’ll had a great Christmas and all your travels were safe. And I wish you all a happy new year as well. Even though the ice is not in great shape in parts of the state. This is a reminder as to the rules of eating fish while on the frozen water.
According to the DNR, “When on the ice and a person is in the act of preparing and using the fish for a meal: The angler must maintain the carcass of a fish with size limits in such a way that the carcass may be readily unpacked, unwrapped and separated so that the carcass may be examined, measured, and counted to ensure compliance with size restrictions for that day.”
It goes on to say, “It is unlawful for a person to have in possession, regardless of where taken, any fish in excess of or outside of the limits for that water body when fishing in that water.” This is especially important when on Mille Lacs or any of the many big lakes that have specific size regulations.
Surfing the internets the other day I found some interesting info on Targetwalleye.com about Lake of da Woods as well, saying, “Individuals may not possess fillets in their day/sleeper houses unless:
1. They are in immediate preparation of a meal (the oil is heating) and carcasses are available for inspection
2. Or a licensed fish packer has filleted and packaged them to be consumed while their guests are on the lake. If a licensed fish packer filets your fish, make sure to have proof (which they can provide) and know you have to cook and eat the fillets while on the ice. It is unlawful to return to shore with filets from a licensed fish packer.”
And also noted, “Any filleting for transport should be done on shore or at the resort just prior to individuals traveling. This means if you have fish you want to bring home, you cannot clean them on the ice. Bring them to shore whole and clean them on shore for transport.”
Yup, that’s clear as mud. But now you know the do’s and don’ts while on the ice. Makes catch and release sound pretty good!
