Wally Finn

Well I hope ya’ll had a great Christmas and all your travels were safe. And I wish you all a happy new year as well. Even though the ice is not in great shape in parts of the state. This is a reminder as to the rules of eating fish while on the frozen water.

According to the DNR, “When on the ice and a person is in the act of preparing and using the fish for a meal: The angler must maintain the carcass of a fish with size limits in such a way that the carcass may be readily unpacked, unwrapped and separated so that the carcass may be examined, measured, and counted to ensure compliance with size restrictions for that day.”

