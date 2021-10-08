Well, the full moon of Sept. has come and gone and we are heading into the new moon this next week. Warm temperatures prevailed earlier in the month, and the water temperature is still hovering in the mid-sixties. And lately now the weather has been above average with a glimpse of summer still here and there. It is good to see the boat lights out there after dark as the trollers ply the waters for an early fall giant. Now that the night ban has been extended to midnight, and with the sun setting earlier and earlier there is plenty of time to get a few hours of night fishing in.
There are many tactics that shine for fall walleyes. One of the most popular would be a jig and a minnow or a lindy rig and minnow. Big minnows like chubs and smaller suckers get the nod. Fish should be making a transition back to shallower rocks as the water cools chasing perch. Fishing the deep rock edges during the day and moving shallower after dark is a good game plan. Bobbers are always another popular choice as well on the big lake.
Trolling after dark is a very popular way to catch a lot of fish too. Rapalas and other crankbaits work great. Shad bodied baits work well on a short line as they dive deeper than their minnow shaped bodied cousins. Minnow style baits should be long lined to achieve the right depth and often a split shot or two a few feet in front of the bait works well when fishing deeper.
Boat speed should be proportionate to the water temps. The colder the water the slower you want to troll. Right now, the water is still in the mid-sixties, so 1.8-2.0 mph is good, but as it gets colder, speeds in the 1.2- 1.5 should work better. You can always let the fish decide as well, if they are really biting, speed up and see how fast they will still bite. If you are struggling, generally slowing down is best to try to dial in the right speed.
Loose lines and tight lips,
Wally
