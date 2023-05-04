Wally Finn

Wally Finn

This is the time of year where a lot of my friends end up washing on the shore because they couldn’t survive the winter due to a lack of oxygen and a phenom called winter kill. The DNR would like to hear about it if you see any, and had this to say:

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources encourages Minnesotans to contact the state duty officer if they see evidence of a fish die-off in a lake or stream. Fish die-offs can result from a variety of natural and human causes.

