This is the time of year where a lot of my friends end up washing on the shore because they couldn’t survive the winter due to a lack of oxygen and a phenom called winter kill. The DNR would like to hear about it if you see any, and had this to say:
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources encourages Minnesotans to contact the state duty officer if they see evidence of a fish die-off in a lake or stream. Fish die-offs can result from a variety of natural and human causes.
In early spring, the retreat of lake and stream ice can sometimes leave behind fish that died during ice cover, commonly referred to as winterkill. When snow and ice cover a lake, sunlight reaching aquatic plants is limited. The plants, in turn, reduce the amount of oxygen they produce. If vegetation dies from lack of sunlight or other cause, the plants start to decompose, which uses the limited oxygen that is dissolved in the water. If oxygen depletion becomes severe enough, fish die.
Human causes of fish kills can include water discharged at high temperatures; discharges or spills of toxic chemicals, including pesticides and fertilizers; manure runoff; and low oxygen levels in a lake resulting from storm water that runs off urban or rural landscapes. Often, there are multiple causes contributing to fish deaths.
To report fish die-offs, people should call the Minnesota duty officer at 651-649-5451 or 800-422-0798 (the officer line is available 24 hours per day, seven days a week). An early report allows timely water and fish sampling or other response actions, if needed. It’s especially helpful to know what sizes and types of fish people see in a fish die-off.
