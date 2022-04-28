Here’s a couple tidbits I found that might be of interest:
The DNR says to protect spawning fish, they have begun to close certain portions of some Minnesota waters. The closings are routine and based on local conditions.
Closings occur each year as ice-out begins and waters begin to warm. The DNR closes the spawning locations to fishing only where habitat is limited and fish are very concentrated in one location, such as a river or the bay of a lake where fish are congregated during spawning.
Areas closed to fishing are listed and updated on the DNR website (mndnr.gov/Regulations/Fishing/Fishing-Seasonal-Closures.html). Portions of waters closed to fishing also are posted at access sites and in other visible areas. Anglers may fish in areas that are not posted.
Minnesota Twins offer free hats
Beginning this Saturday, anyone with a 2022 Minnesota fishing or hunting license can receive a free camouflage and blaze orange Minnesota Twins logo cap thanks to a special ticket offer online.
That’s right, the Minnesota DNR Days are back at Twins games this season, through a partnership between the Twins and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
The Minnesota DNR Days partnership includes six games this year:
Saturday, Apr. 23, vs the Chicago White Sox - 3:05 p.m.
Friday, May 6, vs the Oakland Athletics - 7:10 p.m.
Saturday, June, 25 vs the Colorado Rockies - 1:10 p.m.
Sunday, July 3, vs the Baltimore Orioles - 1:10 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 16, vs the Kansas City Royals - 6:40 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 9, vs the Cleveland Guardians - 7:10 p.m.
Prices and instructions for purchasing DNR Days at the Twins tickets can be found here: mndnr.gov/Twins.
