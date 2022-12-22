Wally Finn

Well, as you alls know there was a two time big dump of snow all over the state and this has caused all kinds of problems with the fresh ice that formed recently. Locally, Mille Lacs was not much different with flooding and slush in many areas.

Resorts are still talking about having their accesses open, and now I guess the upside is that there will be plowed roads to show you where to go, compared to bare ice and a few stakes here and there.

