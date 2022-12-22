Well, as you alls know there was a two time big dump of snow all over the state and this has caused all kinds of problems with the fresh ice that formed recently. Locally, Mille Lacs was not much different with flooding and slush in many areas.
Resorts are still talking about having their accesses open, and now I guess the upside is that there will be plowed roads to show you where to go, compared to bare ice and a few stakes here and there.
The fishing report has actually been pretty good with sunrise and sunset being the highlights. Jigging spoons that rattle and glow or in a perch pattern and hardbody baits in perch patterns have been getting it done along with dead sticks and live bait.
Mobility is almost always the key to fishing and ice fishing is no different – other than it being a lot more work than just driving the boat to a different spot during the open water season.
Find a good break with some character such as rocks, boulders or gravel and move around until some fish are located on your electronics. Rumor has it the sand breaks on the north end are producing as well.
There’s also a lot of good ice in the bays and some resorts are even letting out trucks and single axle wheel houses, and the bite has been good with some big walldorfs being caught. But as usual, be sure you call in advance to get the current conditions. Good luck out there and be safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.