Sounds like the walleye fishing out on the big lake has been good for some and poor for others. I guess there’s nothing new there. That’s why they call it fishing and not just catching. The best report of numbers is coming from anglers that are remaining mobile and fishing a variety of depths and structures until fish are found.
The most consistent report continues to come from the night bite on rattle reels and dead sticks with live bait. It also sounds like big minnows are producing better than smaller minnows. That would make sense with the abundance of perch in the lake right now, a bigger minnow will stand out a little more than a small one.
As far as locations, many of these night time reports are coming from the mid-depth rocks in 12 to 18 feet. The daytime has proved to be a little slower but the action that is being reported is coming from deeper water in the 25 to 30 plus feet.
Weekends have been very busy as of late (and noisy with the vehicle traffic) so if you can fish during the week or get away from the crowds, that will put better odds in your favor. Anyway you do it, make sure you’re set up for the prime times like sunrise and sunset, as these are the times when the fishing has been the most consistent.
The usual live bait rig and a jigging rig per person should get it done. Don’t let the fish have the live bait too long and risk the chance of it swallowing it, because most of the fish being caught are outside the slot and have to be released anyway. So please be respectful to the released fish as they are the future of the lake, and good luck out there!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.