Been hearing some reports from the big lake. Sounds like there have been a few muskies caught casting and trolling. Casting big plastics or big jerk baits can be effective this time of year on the big rock reefs. Although I have heard there are still some fish in the green weeds due to the extended warm weather and above average water temperatures. Trolling large minnow baits is another popular method as fall continues its downward progression in air and water temperatures culminating with the tullibee spawn.
Sounds like some big smallmouth are on the feed as well, when you can find them. Once they’re found, the catching can be a plenty. The medium depths of 10-14 feet or even a little deeper have been working with the usual jig and plastics and there are some anglers having success on bigger minnows too. Don’t be surprised if there’s some walleye’s mixed in there as well.
Speaking of walleye’s, there are some being caught in a variety of ways, just depends on how you want to fish’um. There’s still reports coming from the mud flats, but also from the rock reefs as well on live bait. And trolling the shoreline, reefs and points with crank baits has begun to pick up after dark. Now that the night fishing regulation has been expanded to midnight, die-hard anglers get a couple more hours to find their quarry.
Don’t forget there is a harvest season in place until November 30. Currently, anglers can keep one walleye between 21 and 23 inches or one walleye over 28 inches. December 1 will be the new regulations for the ice fishing season – and maybe still a little open water fishing too, if this weather holds out.
Loose lines and tight lips,
Wally
(0) comments
