I stumbled across this from the snailmail I receive occasionally (it’s really slow ;<). Sounds like the DNR is encouraging Minnesotans to explore outdoors with friends and family with free park passes and one is coming up fast! Check it out:

The DNR is waiving vehicle permit fees at all 75 state parks and recreation areas on Saturday, April 22; Saturday, June 10, Saturday, Sept. 9 and Friday, Nov. 24.

