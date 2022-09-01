Well, for all you chompin at the bit to get out there and keep some of my buddies, the walleyes, the time is almost here! Starting Thursday, Sept. 1 the harvest season begins. The good news is the DNR has expanded the keep slot to one fish 20-23 inches long – previously 21-23 inches or one fish over 26 inches.
The bad news is – as most Mille Lacs anglers have experienced this season – the bite is very inconsistent and slooow overall. But that’s a fishing problem, right? So figure it out.
As fall approaches there will be multiple patterns that will work out there if executed correctly. Bobber fishing has always been a mainstay on Mille Lacs since the 70s and that continues to work to this day. But if you like to fish with leeches, that may be a problem, usually around this time of year the supply dries up and they get smaller and smaller until they’re gone. So if you plan on bobber fishing with leeches you may want to look into getting some ASAP.
Deepwater crank trolling with deep divers or lead core is another late summer early fall pattern that works well if you don’t want to mess around with bait. As does evening and night trolling structure with cranks. And be sure to remember the night ban has been extended to midnight now as well for all you night owls.
These new regulations will last until Nov. 30, as Dec.1 is when the ice fishing regulations will go into place.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
