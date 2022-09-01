Wally Finn

Wally Finn

Well, for all you chompin at the bit to get out there and keep some of my buddies, the walleyes, the time is almost here! Starting Thursday, Sept. 1 the harvest season begins. The good news is the DNR has expanded the keep slot to one fish 20-23 inches long – previously 21-23 inches or one fish over 26 inches.

The bad news is – as most Mille Lacs anglers have experienced this season – the bite is very inconsistent and slooow overall. But that’s a fishing problem, right? So figure it out.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.