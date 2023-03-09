Well the word’s out and the scuttlebut is that it will be open season to keep one of my friends and me come Saturday, May 13 – that’s the opener of the fishing season here in Minnesota for all you non-calendar types! And that’s for the entire open water season for the first time in many many moons!
It’s hard to recollect, but I think back in August of 2015 the big lake was shut down to walleye fishing for the first time in history – didn’t really bother me much to tell the truth. Since then it’s been either catch and release, or a short spring harvest and then catch and release or straight up shut down either for the rest of the season or sometime in July.
Now as much as my friends and I got a kick out of all you anglers fretting about these regulations – and, might I add, trying to keep them straight (lol!) – this year sounds like it’s going to be different, and to be honest, a lot more simple.
The harvest slot will be one of us (walleye) from 21-23 inches or one over 28 inches for the whole season, ending on Thursday, Nov. 30. I also heard if the bite is tough, like last year (yum, them perch be so good!) that the DNR will open up the lake to even more opportunities to keep me (and the rumor is the regulation changes will be in a more timely manner).
So I guess this is a good change for all you fisher peoples, but I’ll miss my fellow wally’s if they don’t come swimming back down after being caught. But, that’s how this works, in the end us fish are food. And I’ve heard it’s an honorable death to be fed to humans. So don’t keep us in the freezer so long – yes, that means you!
