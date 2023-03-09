Wally Finn

Wally Finn

Well the word’s out and the scuttlebut is that it will be open season to keep one of my friends and me come Saturday, May 13 – that’s the opener of the fishing season here in Minnesota for all you non-calendar types! And that’s for the entire open water season for the first time in many many moons!

It’s hard to recollect, but I think back in August of 2015 the big lake was shut down to walleye fishing for the first time in history – didn’t really bother me much to tell the truth. Since then it’s been either catch and release, or a short spring harvest and then catch and release or straight up shut down either for the rest of the season or sometime in July.

