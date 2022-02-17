I was perusing the internets the other day and I came across this on lakeofthewoods.com. It kind of hit home here on the big lake as well so I thought I’d list them. I would hope all this is common sense, but as we all know (even us fish) common sense don’t seem to be so common no more.
Do not drill holes in a road - if you want to get yelled at or a dirty look with every passer by, just do this. With heavy snow on the ice a hole will flood the road - sometimes having to re-route it.
Do not drill holes near another fish house - refer to above (flooding).
Do not set up too close to others - Doesn’t matter if the house is occupied or not. It’s a big lake, don’t crowd anyone.
Don’t speed on ice roads - This can damage the road and get your pass revoked in some cases.
Do not add to the garbage problem - I don’t know what it is with the ice fisherman that litter - how can they sleep at night. It’s called a conscience - you might want to get one.
Have a bathroom plan - there’s nothing worse than finding plastic bags of poop on the ice. The least you can do is pack your own poop off the lake.
Help others that are in need - This is straight up karma here, so if someone is stuck or needs a shovel or a pull, take a minute to help them. It might be you next time.
Do your best when releasing fish - be conscientious of the regulations, slots are all too common these days. Fish to be released should be handled differently than fish that are kept. Take care of them - they are the future.
Respect plowed spots for resort customers - ask the resort where a good place to put your house would be before heading out to a spot - be aware of spots plowed for their customers with an annual pass.
Don’t skip out on paying the access fee - don’t ever be that guy or I promise I will tell all my friends to stay away from your lines - refer to “conscience” above.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.