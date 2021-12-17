Well, that didn’t take too long. About the time it seemed like it was going to be a later than average freeze, we got the sub-zero temps and away she went on the evening of Monday, Dec. 6. That’s good news for all you nuts who like to go out and freeze your rears off trying to catch me!
Early this last week it didn’t take long to make some fish-able ice. I saw my first shack on Sha Bosh Kung Bay (casino bay for you land lubbers) on Wednesday morning. It was open water on Monday morning. So that was some quick work by Ma Nature.
As usual, caution should be exercised on fresh ice. Always have the necessary gear to get you out if you break through. Specifically, ice picks, a float suit, or some kind of flotation device. A length of rope is never a bad idea either.
I did see on social media (yes, I get the internets down here) last week that a four wheeler was fished out of some lake around here already, trying to pull a fish house out. Don’t be lazy, just walk out there, pull a portable on a sled if you have to. There was life before machines!
Anyway, you should not have to go too far offshore to get some action - especially in the evening hours. There is plenty of fish still left in the shallows from last fall. Plus, the further out you go, the sketchier the ice may become.
As of the weekend, there was open water in the cracks on the west side of the lake, so the ice is moving around. Use your head when venturing out. Don’t get caught on the wrong side of the lake when the wind is blowing or you may find yourself in need of a rescue.
A jigging spoon or lure and a live bait rod is the perfect one two punch for Mille Lacs walleyes, and you get to keep one too! So be careful getting out there and have fun!
