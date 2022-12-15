Wally Finn

Wally Finn

Well, just like that the big lake is sealed up again for another winter. I don’t know about you, but it seemed like the ice just went off. Oh well, they say time goes by faster as you get older … And here we are.

Lots of reports coming in from the area businesses that do the ice fishing thing and they’re all pretty positive. It looks like it was a good initial freeze cuz I could see the sky like on a calm day but it was iced over. That is before the snow came and pulled the curtains shut.

