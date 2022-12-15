Well, just like that the big lake is sealed up again for another winter. I don’t know about you, but it seemed like the ice just went off. Oh well, they say time goes by faster as you get older … And here we are.
Lots of reports coming in from the area businesses that do the ice fishing thing and they’re all pretty positive. It looks like it was a good initial freeze cuz I could see the sky like on a calm day but it was iced over. That is before the snow came and pulled the curtains shut.
Speaking of snow, sounds like there’s some coming by the time you read this. Hopefully it doesn’t drop too much on the big lake and screw up the nice freeze we have going for all you winter angling type peoples. But keep your shovels handy.
If you do go fishing you won’t have to go very far to find us, we’ve been hanging in the general areas we were last fall before the ice came. So we’re not too far offshore. But good luck getting us to bite, there is a variable smorgasbord down here between the perch and the small tullibees, so whatever you’re offering, it better be good!
Early morning and late evening are probably your best bet as the sun sets and rises everyday and these low light periods have been known for when we can make a mistake and eat one of your hooks on accident. So if you do get one of us, please handle with care if you’re going to put us back. Don’t keep us out of the water too long as our gills can freeze if it’s below freezing out – and that hurts!
Jigging spoons are a good way to pass the time and are a little more interesting than staring at a bobber. But to each their own. So here’s to hoping you stay safe out there on this early ice and try not to pester us too bad!
