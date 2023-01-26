Wally Finn

What is it with people littering out on the ice? I know occasionally something may blow out as they’re traveling (if they don’t know how to properly secure their load), but a lot of it seems intentional – especially when it’s near the obvious imprint of where a fish house was.

I don’t know what it is about all these supposed “sportsmen” that will leave trash and bags of poo out on the lake in the winter time. Do these same “sportsmen” just throw litter and crap out of their boats in the summertime? I want to say I doubt it, but who would ever know?

