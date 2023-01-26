What is it with people littering out on the ice? I know occasionally something may blow out as they’re traveling (if they don’t know how to properly secure their load), but a lot of it seems intentional – especially when it’s near the obvious imprint of where a fish house was.
I don’t know what it is about all these supposed “sportsmen” that will leave trash and bags of poo out on the lake in the winter time. Do these same “sportsmen” just throw litter and crap out of their boats in the summertime? I want to say I doubt it, but who would ever know?
And what is it about the winter time that people think it’s OK to leave litter and trash out on the lake? Do they think it’s not littering because it’s on the ice? What do they think happens when the ice melts? Duh. Or maybe, like the people who throw trash out the window on the highway, they think that someone else is going to pick it up for them? Their parents should be so proud!
It’s not that hard to pack out what you brought with you – c’mon, peoples, use your heads and make your parents proud. Plus, it’s super bad fish karma to be doing things like that. You may not think we’re watching you, but we are. If you’re a litter bug and you’re having trouble catching fish – you may want to re-evaluate (that means to re-think about what you’re doing) regarding that situation.
Obviously whatever is left behind that floats will wash up on shore after the lakes thaw, and this usually falls on the lakeshore owner, if that’s the case. But most lake livers are used to this and will diligently do their duty every spring to keep their property looking good. But it’s still sad that it’s their responsibility to clean up someone else’s mess.
Anytime is a great time to do a lake clean up before the ice melts. And even though there is still plenty of ice season left, now is the time to help out and pick up that trash you may find on the ice whether it’s yours or not. Because the fish karma works both ways – pick up some trash and we just might reward you with some extra bites to show you our appreciation.
