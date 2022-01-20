Now that the cold snap has passed, the weather is a little more tolerable for you humans up top. Ice conditions have improved but there are still some sketchy areas out on the big lake. So be careful when venturing out - especially if you’re planning on taking a vehicle out there.
Some of the recent ice reports that I’ve seen on the internets down here are as follows. As always, I would call ahead before finalizing any plans so you don’t find yourself on the wrong side of the ice and have to call my buddy Jim - The Iceman.
Brandt’s Ice Fishing on the south end 1-12-22: “We have 15 inches of ice on average. All vehicles and wheelhouses are allowed at this time.
Rocky Reef Resort on the south west side. “We are sitting with an average of 15 inches to as much as 22 inches on our roads.
Garrison Sports and Tackle on the north west side 1-13-22. ”Still finding about 8-10” everywhere. Still only allowing atv’s, side by sides, and snowmobiles with portables.”
Barnacles Resort on the north side 1-12-22. “As of Monday (1/10), mostly 10” of ice on east flats where we measured but the area is limited with decent ice for houses.”
Castaways Resort on the north east side 1-12-22. “Most people are finding an average of 15 inches. All of our roads are open EXCEPT Road #8.
Nitti’s Hunters Point Resort on the east side 1-10-12. “We are allowing all traffic to our interior roads. We are in the process of plowing to the mud, and we will update when that is ready for traffic.”
