Things are headed in the right direction since the big dump back in mid-December. The howling winds and bloody cold snap that followed just before Christmas cleared the lake of a lot of the snow and the frigid temperatures froze the slush into a secondary layer of ice.
Now albeit, white ice is not considered the strongest ice in comparison to clear ice (which is the strongest) but we’ll take it over the slushy mess that was out there for a while.
Reports from around the lake vary greatly depending on where and who you ask. Seems the ice ranges from 10-18 inches or so with the bays that froze first even thicker. Even though the southwest side of the lake was loaded with trucks and wheelhouses, some resorts are still not allowing truck traffic as of this writing. So be sure to call ahead.
But swimming around the lake I’m seeing a lot of trucks and big wheel houses out here. Now some of the bigger houses may be being brought out with a dolly and wheeler and I’m not sure if the vehicles are going on at the public accesses or what. But somebody seems to think it’s safe enough to drive a big truck out there.
Surfing the internets, I’ve seen “The Iceman” Jim Staricha has pulled a couple trucks and miscellaneous motorized vehicles out of the big lake, so there’s probably a reason why there is not much truck traffic out of some of the private accesses.
But the fishing reports look pretty good. Real nice, healthy looking fish - But I must say, as much as I love me some perch, every once and a while I don’t mind a sucker, shiner or some other kind of minnow too just to get a little variety in my life.
Occasionally you can find me chasing these shiny things around that are going up and down near the bottom as well. It’s interesting how many just have the head of a minnow on them – still wondering where the other half went!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.