It was a busy opener on the big lake last week with mixed reports. A lot of my friends and I are still hanging out in similar areas as the last couple weeks. Lots of people drifting lindy rigs and jigging during the day with minnows or leeches and anchoring up with bobbers in the evening. Also a few boats trolling crankbaits trying to dodge the bobber boats – kind of fun to watch. All of their offerings look so tasty, but I have to continually remind my friends and myself to not get fooled. In the immortal words of Mr. Crabs from my favorite show – Spongebob Squarepants – “don’t go near dem hooks!”
Another area that gets slowly overlooked as the season progresses is the inlets, or any kind of moving water. My friends are probably going to get mad at me for letting you all know this, but with all the rain we’ve had, they’re flowing hard and hold lots of food. And with all this food it’s really hard not to indulge once and a while. I’m really surprised how many of my buddies are hanging around there. It’s like an all you can eat buffet, but you just have to watch out for the ones with hooks on them.
Casting right up to the mouth of the creek can be very effective in the evening as the fish move up shallow. After dark you can actually see all the gold eyes light up with your headlight - if you’re into that sort of thing. Bobber fishing or pulling livebait and jigging also works during the day out a little deeper, but still in front of the inlet.
P.S. The keep season ends Tuesday, May 31. Then it’s catch and release until Thursday, June 30 when it closes for two weeks. So get out there and enjoy the Memorial weekend and catch me if you can!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.