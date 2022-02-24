As I write this it sounds like there’s a big storm headed this way. Been a while since we’ve had a dandy, and this one sounds like it will not disappoint - if you’re into that sort of thing. I definitely saw a mass exodus of fish houses on Sunday afternoon even though there is a holiday on Monday for Presidents day. But, better safe than sorry I always say.
With that said, it is the last week you have a shot at me as the walleye season concludes on Sunday, February 27, and does not reopen until Saturday, May 14. Mums will be happy to know opener is not on Mothers Day weekend again this year.
As far as fishing, it has been spotty but there have been some good reports from shallow water (12 - 15 feet) during the prime times of sunrise and sunset. Unfortunately it only lasts for about an hour, but it’s been really consistent from what I understand.
All season my friends and I have been fattening up on all the perch that are currently swimming around and all my girls are full of spawn too.
Spearing season for northern pike concludes on February 27 as well, but angling for northern pike will once again remain open on Mille Lacs until the end of March. So if you like big hard fighting fish, you might want to give it a try. Get some tip ups or set lines with sucker minnows and hang on. Look for pike on the deeper edges of the bays as they make their seasonal migration to the spawning areas.
Northern pike usually spawn anywhere between late March and May, depending on how the spring comes in. They like water temperatures to be around 40 to 45 degrees. They prefer shallow areas with a dark bottom, and will go to the back of the bays in search of warmer water even though the main lake may still be frozen.
The limit is three on Mille Lacs and all fish over 30 inches must be immediately returned to the water. So don’t let them take the bait too long and risk them swallowing it, as the bigger fish have to be released!
Well, hope you’re dug out by the time you read this and enjoy the last few days of trying to catch me, otherwise we’ll see you on May 14!
