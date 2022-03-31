Nuttin better than catchin crappies on the ice on a warm spring day. Late ice crappie fishing can be under utilized by a lot of anglers and a great way to spend the day - beats spring cleaning, that can wait, just don’t tell ma!
Suspended crappie fishing is nothing new for those in the know, and it can be as easy as finding the basin areas of a lake and checking them out with your electronics. Fish can be anywhere in the water column, that’s where your electronics come into play. Also drilling a lot of holes will help too.
The more holes you drill, the more options you’ll have once you find a school and they start moving around. One hole could be dry, and the next could have fish under it.
During low light times, bugs, larvae, zooplankton and such will come out of the soft bottom - you will literally see the “clouds” on your electronics that look like interference, but it’s real. They will suspend in the water column and it’s like ringing the dinner bell for the crappies - they will follow..
A simple presentation like a teardrop jig and plastic or waxie on a light line will usually do the trick. Fish above the marks on your electronics as well, as crappies are upfeeders due to the positioning of their eyes on their head.
If you like a good old fashioned fish fry, crappies are hard to beat. Just make sure you let the little ones and the big ones go, and only harvest the medium size fish. The others are the future, the little ones will grow up, and the big ones will spawn and hopefully make more little ones. That’s how it works folks!
