Now that the catch and release season is now back open I’ve been hearing some grumblings from the walleye guys that we are getting a little harder to catch. They’re marking all kinds on their fancy (and expensive) electronics, but are having trouble getting us to open our mouths. And they are right! The reason being is there is a varidable smorgasbord of small biomass out there. Bait, for all you laymen.
Why I could eat a different minnow every meal! O.K., well that might be a bit of exaggeration. But seriously, the young of the year forage has grown up to a very tasty edible size - whether it’s perch, shiners, juvenile tullibees, or of course, little versions of me. There is a lot to choose from.
And with that, it’s naturally harder to fool us with your offering when the real thing is swimming all over the place. Not to mention without hooks in it! This situation is what separates the average angler from the above average angler. In other words, just about anyone can catch fish when there is a low forage base - the fish have less food to choose from. When they have choices, that’s when you have to put your thinking cap on. Do they still make those?
With that said, There are still a number of ways we can be caught. Last week’s advice was the bobber, which is a very valid method for catching tight lipped fish. It is hanging right there in our face and it is very hard not to want to eat it. Like the cookie tray that comes around for the third time - O.K. just one more.
The open water trolling will also be in full swing as well as summer continues to fly by. I’ll talk a little bit about that next time, until then.
Loose lines and tight lips,
Wally
