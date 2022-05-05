Minnesota moms fish free May 7-8 During Take a Mom Fishing Weekend Saturday, May 7, to Sunday, May 8, moms who live in Minnesota can fish without purchasing a license.
The Minnesota State Legislature established this special weekend in 1988 to coincide with Mother’s Day. Most years, the fishing opener and Take a Mom Fishing Weekend are on the same weekend, but not this year. On Take a Mom Fishing weekend, fishing is open for many species like crappie, sunfish, catfish, or native fish like buffalo, sucker, bullhead or sheepshead. Walleye and northern pike seasons will open the following weekend on Saturday, May 14.
The DNR also said this: “Some areas of northern Minnesota received heavy rain last weekend and more rain is forecasted for this weekend. With ground conditions still frozen, we’re finding several forest roads completely under water, and others with washouts and culvert failures,” said Matt Huseby, roads program coordinator for the DNR Forestry Division. “The vast nature of our state forest road and trail system coupled with rapidly changing flood conditions may mean users will encounter flooding and damage before we’re aware of it. So, users should be alert for unsafe conditions and use caution.”
To stay safe on state forest roads and trails:
Don’t travel on flooded roads. Hazards can be hidden under floodwater.
Obey forest road and trail closures and signs. Don’t drive around barricades.
