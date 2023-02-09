What a weird year for ice fishing. It started out great with a nice solid smooth freeze (except for around the shorelines where there was plenty of rough ice) on Dec. 1 and looked like it was going to be a long promising fishing season on the big lake.
During a normal fall the lake will freeze but then the wind will blow and stack up the ice on one shore or another, then the lake will freeze again, and reopen again, and generally the ice is pretty rough out there. But this year it was flat except for the usual pressure ridges that generally connect all the points around the lake.
But then came the snow! And completely messed up a perfectly good freeze and made a big slushy mess out there on many parts of the lake. Not to mention insulating the ice and keeping it from freezing. So we’re behind schedule on ice thicknesses and it’s inconsistent as well depending on the depth of snow in a specific area.
But oh yeah, the good news. Word has it a number of places have roads out to the mud and gravel flats offshore now. Come to think of it, I thought I heard something heavier than a snow machine up there the other day.
With about two and a half weeks left of the walleye season at this point (closes Feb. 26), if you want to get out there you better hop to it. The fish have not been pestered much out there this year as it was snow machines only since it was safe enough (relative) to travel out there.
It will be interesting to see when the ice comes off this year. Generally on a light ice year like this one, it will come off ahead of schedule (average is third week of April) because there is just not as much to melt compared to a 30-plus inch year. I guess we’ll wait and see what February and March have in store for us.
