Wally Finn

What a weird year for ice fishing. It started out great with a nice solid smooth freeze (except for around the shorelines where there was plenty of rough ice) on Dec. 1 and looked like it was going to be a long promising fishing season on the big lake. 

During a normal fall the lake will freeze but then the wind will blow and stack up the ice on one shore or another, then the lake will freeze again, and reopen again, and generally the ice is pretty rough out there. But this year it was flat except for the usual pressure ridges that generally connect all the points around the lake.

