It’s been another busy week here on the big lake - a little roller coaster on the weather lately, but you are all a hardy folk. My friends and I have seen a lot of action from all of our neighboring species. The water is slowly warming and getting everyone swimming a little faster. My fellow walleye buds have still been hanging in the mid-depth to deep rocks near points with adjacent deep water and the sand, as well as out deeper on the mud and gravel flats now. You can pretty much pick your presentation. But if you wanted to narrow it down – Lindy rigging with livebait during the day and slip bobbers in the evening would still be the top two most popular items on the menu.
Also, speaking with my toothy friends the muskies, the opener is this weekend, Saturday, June 4. With all this cool weather the fish should not be far from their spawning areas and should still be in fairly shallow water - probably looking to fatten up after the rigors of spawning. Look for areas adjacent to decent spawning habitat.
Muskies like water temps in the mid-fifties to spawn and prime spawning areas are located in shallow, marshy areas usually less than 3 feet deep. Bays that are protected from wind and colder main lake water temperatures are ideal, and will warm up first. Small creek inlets are also good spawning places as this also brings in warmer water.
As the water continues to warm, they should be transitioning to the more main lake areas for the summer, including the open water bite that has produced so many giant muskies the past few seasons. So, if you’re looking to catch a toothy critter, it opens this weekend. But please remember, the minimum size to harvest a muskie is 54 inches, so please practice catch and release. And remember, you can always get a graphite replica made to commemorate the giant!
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.
