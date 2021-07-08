Now that the walleye season is closed for a couple weeks, and if you are sick of catching smallmouth bass, don’t forget pike are always a good option for something different. And, not that I’m advocating the keeping of my cousins, but they can be pretty tasty as well!
Pike can be fairly easy to find, just find a bay or area that has some weeds and you will probably find some pike. Spoons, bass spinnerbaits or some type of jerk/twitchbait will do the trick. Just don’t forget to use a steel or heavy fluorocarbon leader, as they have some sharp teeth and can easily cut your line without one. All of these baits will work whether casting or trolling.
All pike over 30 inches must be immediately released on Mille Lacs. But the smaller ones - that are better to eat anyway - are fair game. If you’re looking to catch a bigger pike, using some lighter muskie tackle is the ticket. Muskie size spinnerbaits catch a lot of big pike every year. Cast or trolled, both techniques work. As do muskie size glide baits and jerkbaits. Big northerns can’t hardly resist a good size chunk of wood jerked through the weeds.
The nice thing about trolling is you cover a lot of water, and therefore hopefully contact more fish. Trolling is also a little easier than casting for some, especially kids. And pike bite fairly regularly and put up a good battle, so that’s usually enough to keep their interest.
Loose line and tight lips,
Wally
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.