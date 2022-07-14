The reopening of the walleye season is coming up Saturday, July 16, when catch and release fishing will resume until Wednesday, August 31. So after a two week closure to walleye fishing it will be interesting to see how many anglers take advantage of that considering it has been notably one of the slowest walleye seasons in many years.
The last couple weeks, the lake has been in full swing recreationally. There have been a smattering of bass anglers scattered about staring at their electronics. And a handful of muskies people here and there mainly on the weekends. I even saw a launch sitting out on the flats at night even though the walleye season is closed - that was weird. So it will be interesting to see how many fisher people show up for the walleye reopener.
This is the time of year that there are a lot of bug hatches coming out of the mud in the middle of the lake, and an old timer told me you angler folks like to fish nightcrawlers on a spinner rig when this happens. So I told all my friends about this we’re going to be extra careful not to sample one of those, but thanks for the heads up. Lol!
But anyway, there should be lots of us eyes out the flats these days, it’s just a matter of getting us to bite. Cuz I’ll give you a little inside info from down here - it’s a perch smorgasbord! All sizes 24/7 AYCE. That’s “all you can eat” for all you Old Country Buffet fans out there, is that place still around? I saw one in the movie Fargo the other day. Anyways, there’s lots to eat down here besides your hooks if you get my drift! (pun intended).
