Well, are you ready for the third opener so far for this year? And we still have one more coming on December 1st! Only on Mille Lacs can you have four openers all in one year. So, just to re-cap: Opening fishing was May 15 (1) the walleye season closed for two weeks in July and re-opened on July 16 (2) now we have a harvest season slated to open on September 16 (3), and then the regulations start over again for the ice fishing portion on December 1 (4).
So that my friends is a total of four different openers in eight months. I’m the fish that all this is supposed to mean something to, and I can barely keep it straight. How am I supposed to know when to bite and when not to? Lol, at any rate it’s better than last year where it was catch and release the entire season (except the month of July was closed) but, there’s always something to complain about, right?
Anywho, let’s talk September 16. Opener number three includes a harvest of one fish like earlier in the season between 21-23 inches or one over 28 inches. And wait, there’s more. Anglers can now fish till midnight for the rest of the season, as the 10 p.m. night ban will be extended two more hours. But, when in doubt, check your regulations, the 6 a.m. start time is still in place for walleye anglers.
Last year was the first year since 2014 that anglers could actually fish for walleyes in the fall – albeit, it was catch and release, but at least the season was open. All the previous seasons the walleye fishing was shut down after Labor day. Now, granted, it didn’t seem like too many anglers took advantage of it last fall.
This fall should be a little more popular. Not only since it’s the second year in a row, but with the harvest being available and the additional two hours of night fishing, that should make it feel more like the falls of the past up here on this legendary water before the regulations got so strict.
Loose lines and tight lips,
Wally
